Sights and sounds: Gamecocks baseball prepares for NCAA regional

The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team prepares for a June 1 NCAA Tournament game against Ohio State in a regional that includes East Carolina and UNC-Wilmington in Greenville, N.C. Ben Breiner
The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team prepares for a June 1 NCAA Tournament game against Ohio State in a regional that includes East Carolina and UNC-Wilmington in Greenville, N.C. Ben Breiner
The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team prepares for a June 1 NCAA Tournament game against Ohio State in a regional that includes East Carolina and UNC-Wilmington in Greenville, N.C. Ben Breiner

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Watch the surprising home run that put the Gamecocks ahead in NCAA tournament opener

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

June 01, 2018 05:15 PM

Danny Blair was hitting a tidy .186 on the season.

The South Carolina outfielder had only one home run on the season. He was facing Ohio State closer Seth Kinker, who throws gas and had a 1.49 ERA.

And yet, with two on in the bottom of the seventh of the team's NCAA Tournament opener, Blair got just enough of the ball. He got a little under it, but it carried and carried and got over the rightfield wall at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With that, USC's deficit, 2-0 at that point, and a day of frustrating offensive missed chances were washed away.

The shot opened things up a little, and the Gamecocks left the seventh with a 5-2 lead.

  Comments  