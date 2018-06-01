Watch the surprising home run that put the Gamecocks ahead in NCAA tournament opener

Danny Blair was hitting a tidy .186 on the season.
The South Carolina outfielder had only one home run on the season. He was facing Ohio State closer Seth Kinker, who throws gas and had a 1.49 ERA.
And yet, with two on in the bottom of the seventh of the team's NCAA Tournament opener, Blair got just enough of the ball. He got a little under it, but it carried and carried and got over the rightfield wall at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With that, USC's deficit, 2-0 at that point, and a day of frustrating offensive missed chances were washed away.
The shot opened things up a little, and the Gamecocks left the seventh with a 5-2 lead.
