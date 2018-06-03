Gamecocks take command of NCAA regional with win over host ECU

Thousands of East Carolina fans stuck around through hours of rain and lightning delays to watch ECU host South Carolina baseball in the NCAA tournament Saturday night.
USC spoiled the party at Clark-LeClair Stadium, however, racing to an early lead and then holding on for a 4-2 win, moving just one victory away from a super regional berth.
Against Gamecock sophomore starter Cody Morris, the regional hosts got off to a strong smart with a leadoff double from sophomore left fielder Bryant Packard that thrilled the home crowd. However, senior catcher Hunter Taylor erased that momentum two at-bats later, catching Packard leaning after a ball in the dirt and throwing to second, sparking a rundown that retired him.
The Gamecocks (35-24, 17-13 SEC), meanwhile, struck with their first opportunity to further take the air out of the stadium. Junior center fielder Danny Blair, who played the hero on Friday with a pivotal home run, kicked things by beating out an infield single, then advanced to second on a balk.
Senior designated hitter Madison Stokes followed with a walk, and senior third baseman Jonah Bride smoked a double to the left-field corner to score both runners. Junior shortstop LT Tolbert then flared a soft line drive to shallow left, and as third base coach Stuart Lake waved Bride home, Packard charged and missed the ball, allowing Bride to score easily.
Morris, meanwhile, mowed through eight consecutive Pirate batters after the leadoff double, but ran into a spot of trouble in the fourth inning, as Packard led off with a line drive single to right field, and junior right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton connected on a ground ball through the right side of the infield to put runners on the corners. A sacrifice fly from sophomore first baseman Spencer Brickhouse scored Packer.
In the top of the sixth, the Pirates trimmed the lead to one after Packard singled and Brickhouse walked. On ball four of that walk, Morris skipped a wild pitch past Taylor, allowing Packard to advance to third. In the next at-bat, Brickhouse attempted to steal second and was thrown out by Taylor, but on the throw, Packard raced home.
With 98 pitches, Morris came back out to pitch in the eighth inning, issuing a leadoff walk and then getting a fielder's choice to retire the lead runner. Junior Ridge Chapman came in at that point to face Packard and got a strikeout, then a foul out, to end the threat.
In the bottom half of the frame, USC added a valuable insurance run when Row was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a wild pitch. A double from junior right fielder Jacob Olson flared down the left field line scored Row easily. Sophomore reliever Sawyer Bridges came in for Chapman in the ninth to close out the game and earn the save.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Cody Morris, who set a new career best in innings pitched with 7 1/3, striking out seven while scattering four walks and five hits throughout. After USC's bullpen went five innings Friday, Morris' long outing — the longest by any Gamecock this season — was exactly what the team needed.
Play of the game: In the bottom of the fourth, with one run already in for ECU and runners on first and second, one out, the Pirates attempted a double steal. Hunter Taylor fired a strike to third to get the lead runner, eliminating a huge threat.
Stat of the game: While the Gamecocks and Pirates had similar numbers of baserunners — 12 for USC, 10 for ECU — South Carolina had 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position, while East Carolina had just two.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (35-24, 17-13 SEC) vs. winner of East Carolina/UNC-Wilmington
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 3
Where: Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville, North Carolina
Watch: Streaming on WatchESPN.com
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
