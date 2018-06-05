Two Gamecocks taken by New York Mets in 2018 MLB Draft

Carlos Cortes and Adam Hill might not be done being teammates after all.
The two South Carolina Gamecock teammates were taken by the New York Mets on Tuesday in the second day of the MLB Draft.
The Mets took Cortes in the third round, 83rd overall while Hill went in the fourth round, 110th overall. Cortes is only a sophomore but is draft eligible because of his age. The slot value for Cortes' selection is $705,300. Hil's value is $507,800.
If both turn pro, they might return to Columbia as a member of the Columbia Fireflies, the South Atlantic affiliate of the New York Mets. Former Gamecock Gene Cone was drafted by the Mets in 2016 and played last season with the Fireflies.
It's the second time Cortes was picked by the Mets. He was taken in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Cortes is hitting .260 with 15 homers and 44 RBI this season for the Gamecocks. He was ranked the 177th best prospect by Baseball America.
Cortes has played both infield and outfield for the Gamecocks.
"One of my favorite storylines last summer was seeing Carlos Cortes play second base righthanded, left field left handed," MLB Network's Peter Gammons tweeted Tuesday.
Hill, a junior, is 7-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 15 starts with 98 strikeouts in 78 innings. He struck out a Founders Park-record 14 batters against Charleston Southern on Feb. 23.
The right-hander was ranked the 81st best prospect by Baseball America. The former T.L. Hanna standout was taken by the San Diego Padres in the 39th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
USC signee Taj Bradley was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth round of the draft. Bradley, a pitcher, played at Redan HS in Georgia and just turned 17 years old in March.
Bradley’s slot value is $343,600. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bradley was rated No. 146 best prospect by Baseball America.
On Monday, South Carolina signee Owen White was taken by the Texas Rangers in the second round, 55th overall. The slot value for the White's pick is $1,257,500 so it is likely he might not be a member of the Gamecocks.
Deadline to sign a pro contract is July 6.
South Carolina MLB draftees
Second round
55. Texas Rangers, Owen White, P, Jesse Carson HS (Signee)
Third Round
83. New York Mets, Carlos Cortes, INF
110. New York Mets, Adam Hill, P
Fifth round
150. Tampa Bay Rays, Taj Bradley, P, Redan HS (Ga.) (Signee)
