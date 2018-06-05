Former Gamecock pitcher to have Tommy John surgery

Jordan Montgomery’s season is over.
The former South Carolina Gamecock and current New Yankees pitcher will miss to the rest of the season because of Tommy John surgery, the team announced Tuesday.
Montgomery will have the surgery Thursday at New York Presbyterian Hospital. The average recovery time from the surgery is usually between 12 to 16 months although some have come back sooner.
The left-hander has been on the disabled list since May 1. Montgomery was 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts this year.
Montgomery was a fourth-round pick by the Yankees in 2014 and he made his major league debut in 2017. The Sumter native was 9-7 in 29 starts for the Yankees last year.
