Gamecocks set school record for MLB picks. And draft isn't over

Why Mark Kingston is OK with players focusing on MLB draft in NCAA tournament run South Carolina Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston explains why he doesn't discourage his players from talking about the MLB draft at USC goes through its NCAA tournament run, which continues at Arkansas this weekend. Ben Breiner ×

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks baseball coach Mark Kingston explains why he doesn't discourage his players from talking about the MLB draft at USC goes through its NCAA tournament run, which continues at Arkansas this weekend. Ben Breiner