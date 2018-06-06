Gamecocks set school record for MLB picks. And draft isn't over

It’s been a banner few days for the South Carolina baseball program.
After advancing to their first Super Regional since 2016, the Gamecocks set a school record with 10 players taken in the Major League Baseball Draft. The previous best was eight players taken in 2001 and 2002.
What makes it more impressive is that no USC player was named to any of the Southeastern Conference postseason teams.
It started Tuesday when Carlos Cortes went in the third round to the New York Mets and continued with six players taken on the final day Wednesday.
The Gamecock draftees include Cortes, Adam Hill (Mets), Cody Morris (Indians), Madison Stokes (Phillies), Graham Lawson (Nationals), LT Tolbert (Diamondbacks), Ridge Chapman (Nationals), Jonah Bride (A’s), Hunter Taylor (Cubs) and Eddy Demurias (Reds).
Gamecocks’ coach Mark Kingston said Tuesday night on Sports Talk he expected those non-seniors taken in the first 10 rounds (Cortes, Hill and Morris) to likely turn pro.
“We’re here to support these guys and help them chase their dreams for pro baseball, so when it's the right time and guys get drafted in the right spots, we're going to support that, obviously,” Kingston said Wednesday at his press conference.
