How to watch South Carolina play Arkansas with its season on the line

After its series-opening loss to Arkansas, South Carolina baseball's season all comes down to Sunday's contest with the Razorbacks in the teams' NCAA tournament Super Regional.
Win, and the Gamecocks survive to play another day and keep their hopes of making the College World Series alive. Lose, and they're finished.
Despite the pressure, however, USC expressed confidence after Saturday's 9-3 defeat that it can bounce back and play well moving forward.
"This team has faced adversity all year, and we've responded well to it every time," junior shortstop LT Tolbert said. "So I expect us to come out tomorrow and do the same thing."
"A hundred percent. 100 percent," coach Mark Kingston said of his confidence in his players. "These kids will come out fighting. There's no doubt about it. Every time we've had our backs against the wall, they've responded ... so that's the least of my worries right now."
While Kingston has declined to officially, definitively name any starter for Sunday's game, he has all but confirmed sophomore Cody Morris will take the mound for USC. In his last start, Morris threw 7 1/3 innings of two-run ball against East Carolina in the NCAA regional round, leading the Gamecocks to a crucial win.
Opposing him, Arkansas junior lefty Kacey Murphy will go for his third victory of the season against Carolina, having bested Kingston's squad once during the regular season and once in the SEC tourney.
The game will be televised on ESPN and streamed on WatchESPN.com — Saturday's television schedule confused many fans as weather delays extended ESPN2's broadcast of NCAA track and field championships into USC and Arkansas' airtime, forcing the game to ESPNews, but there are no expected difficulties Sunday.
Who: South Carolina (36-25) vs. Arkansas (43-18)
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10
Where: Baum Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Watch: ESPN
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (8-3, 3.68 ERA); Arkansas — Jr. LHP Kacey Murphy (8-4, 2.86 ERA)
