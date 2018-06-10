How to watch South Carolina play Arkansas with its season on the line

South Carolina '100 percent' sure it will respond with season on line South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston and players LT Tolbert and Adam Hill expressed confidence Saturday that the Gamecocks will respond well after losing 9-3 in Game 1 of their NCAA Super Regional series with Arkansas. Greg Hadley ×

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston and players LT Tolbert and Adam Hill expressed confidence Saturday that the Gamecocks will respond well after losing 9-3 in Game 1 of their NCAA Super Regional series with Arkansas. Greg Hadley