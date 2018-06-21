South Carolina freshman pitcher, a local talent, to transfer

South Carolina pitcher Corey Stone announced Thursday that he is transferring from the Gamecocks after one season with the program.
Stone, a Mid-Carolina standout, made three appearances for USC this year, pitching two innings and giving up three hits and two walks but no runs. As a senior in high school, the left-hander went 8-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .396 with three homers and 23 RBI, helping the Rebels to the Class 3A Upper State championship game.
After high school, he was picked in the 27th round of the MLB draft by the Texas Rangers but never considered an offer from the pro club before deciding to come to college. That decision happened before Carolina hired head coach Mark Kingston.
Stone plans to attend a junior college for one season, he told The State.
Kingston has already had three other players transfer from the program this offseason, as junior outfielder Danny Blair announced Wednesday he will go to the University of Tampa and freshmen Elijah Bowers and Kyle Jacobsen reportedly decided to leave late last week.
