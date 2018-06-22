Mark Kingston: Adam Hill 'put us on his back' vs. Mizzou

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston praises the performance of starting pitcher Adam Hill in USC's 6-3 win over Missouri on Saturday, which evened the series between the SEC foes.
By
Up Next
South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston praises the performance of starting pitcher Adam Hill in USC's 6-3 win over Missouri on Saturday, which evened the series between the SEC foes.
By

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Another USC player signs, ready to begin pro baseball career

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

June 22, 2018 09:42 PM

Another South Carolina baseball player has signed his professional contract.

Pitcher Adam Hill agreed to terms with the New York Mets. Hill was a fourth-round pick by the Mets. According to Baseball America’s Jim Callis, Hill got the full signing bonus of $507,800 for his drafted slot.

Hill will begin his career with the Brooklyn Cyclones or Kingsport Mets. There is a chance Hill could be back in Columbia next year with the Columbia Fireflies, a Mets affiliate, if he performs well.

Hill, a junior, was 7-5 with a 41.2 ERA in 16 starts this season with 101 strikeouts in 83 innings. He struck out a Founders Park-record 14 batters against Charleston Southern on Feb. 23.

The right-hander was ranked the 81st best prospect by Baseball America. A former T.L. Hanna High standout, he was taken by the San Diego Padres in the 39th round of the 2015 MLB draft.

A record 10 South Carolina players were drafted this year. The underclassman who were drafted but have yet to sign a professional contract are infielder LT Tolbert and outfielder Carlos Cortes. The deadline to sign is July 6.

List of South Carolina's MLB draftees

Second round

55. Texas Rangers, Owen White, P, (USC Signee) – Signed for $1.5 million

Third Round

83. New York Mets, Carlos Cortes, INF

Fourth round

110. New York Mets, Adam Hill, P – Signed for $507,800

Fifth round

150. Tampa Bay Rays, Taj Bradley, P, (USC Signee) – Signed $747,500

Seventh round

223. Cleveland Indians, Cody Morris, P – Signed $185,600

10th round

287. Philadelphia Phillies, Madison Stokes, SS

11th round

339. Arizona Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander, SS (USC Signee) – Signed $500,000

12th round

349. Cincinnati Reds, Josiah Sightler, LHP (USC Signee)

13th round

371. Washington Nationals, Graham Lawson, RHP – Returning to school

399. Arizona Diamondbacks, LT Tolbert, SS

17th round

521. Washington Nationals, Ridge Chapman, P – Returning to school

23rd round

683. Oakland A's, Jonah Bride, 3B – Signed

698. Chicago Cubs, Hunter Taylor, C

27th round

799. Cincinnati Reds, Eddy Demurias, P - Signed

39th round

1177. New York Yankees, Brady Allen, P, (USC Signee)

40th round

1205. Milwaukee Brewers, Wes Clarke, C (USC Signee)

  Comments  