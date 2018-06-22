Another USC player signs, ready to begin pro baseball career

Another South Carolina baseball player has signed his professional contract.
Pitcher Adam Hill agreed to terms with the New York Mets. Hill was a fourth-round pick by the Mets. According to Baseball America’s Jim Callis, Hill got the full signing bonus of $507,800 for his drafted slot.
Hill will begin his career with the Brooklyn Cyclones or Kingsport Mets. There is a chance Hill could be back in Columbia next year with the Columbia Fireflies, a Mets affiliate, if he performs well.
Hill, a junior, was 7-5 with a 41.2 ERA in 16 starts this season with 101 strikeouts in 83 innings. He struck out a Founders Park-record 14 batters against Charleston Southern on Feb. 23.
The right-hander was ranked the 81st best prospect by Baseball America. A former T.L. Hanna High standout, he was taken by the San Diego Padres in the 39th round of the 2015 MLB draft.
A record 10 South Carolina players were drafted this year. The underclassman who were drafted but have yet to sign a professional contract are infielder LT Tolbert and outfielder Carlos Cortes. The deadline to sign is July 6.
List of South Carolina's MLB draftees
Second round
55. Texas Rangers, Owen White, P, (USC Signee) – Signed for $1.5 million
Third Round
83. New York Mets, Carlos Cortes, INF
Fourth round
110. New York Mets, Adam Hill, P – Signed for $507,800
Fifth round
150. Tampa Bay Rays, Taj Bradley, P, (USC Signee) – Signed $747,500
Seventh round
223. Cleveland Indians, Cody Morris, P – Signed $185,600
10th round
287. Philadelphia Phillies, Madison Stokes, SS
11th round
339. Arizona Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander, SS (USC Signee) – Signed $500,000
12th round
349. Cincinnati Reds, Josiah Sightler, LHP (USC Signee)
13th round
371. Washington Nationals, Graham Lawson, RHP – Returning to school
399. Arizona Diamondbacks, LT Tolbert, SS
17th round
521. Washington Nationals, Ridge Chapman, P – Returning to school
23rd round
683. Oakland A's, Jonah Bride, 3B – Signed
698. Chicago Cubs, Hunter Taylor, C
27th round
799. Cincinnati Reds, Eddy Demurias, P - Signed
39th round
1177. New York Yankees, Brady Allen, P, (USC Signee)
40th round
1205. Milwaukee Brewers, Wes Clarke, C (USC Signee)
