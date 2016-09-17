South Carolina RB David Williams responds after getting benched

South Carolina tailback David Williams could have pouted.
The starter after spring practice had been called out in the summer, then benched in the Gamecocks’ second game.
Instead, he responded Saturday against East Carolina.
“I wasn’t living up to the coach’s expectations in the game last week,” Williams said. “I just used it as motivation.”
Williams rushed for a team-high 67 yards on nine carries, addin a 16-yard catch.
One of Williams long runs came on a third-and-6, and another came when he took an option pitch 25 yards on fourth down to ice the game.
To do that after getting basically benched a week earlier, stood out to his coach.
“David and I had a good talk this week about the things he needed to continue to improve on,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “Just consistency in his performance every day. Give David credit. It takes a mature young man to respond, and he responded the right way.”
Lammons bounce back
Cornerback Chris Lammons, another notable member of Muschamp’s dog house following the loss to Mississippi State, also delivered a bounce-back day.
He had an acrobatic interception on the goal line, forced a fumble on a blitz in the first quarter and finished with eight tackles. Muschamp said Lammons been targeted for some tackling drills and displayed toughness, forcing the coach to ask, why couldn’t he do it when the lights came on?
“I left some plays out there in the Mississippi State game,” Lammons said. “I left some plays out there that he knows I could have made. He just wants the best for me, so I just had to step it up.”
Big day
South Carolina’s defense was tormented by East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones, who the Pirates fed again and again.
He caught the ball 22 times, one short of the NCAA record, for 190 yards.
“He had a bunch,” Muschamp said. “He’s a good player.”
Back in black
It was the first time South Carolina has worn all black since Sept. 11, 2004, against Georgia. USC lost 20-16.
Lou Holtz had gone to black helmets that season and just for that game, wore all black.
Notes
▪ Top wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed the game with a nagging hamstring injury. He was listed on the dress list, but came out in shorts with no shoulder pads.
▪ USC captains were Darius English, T.J. Holloman, Hayden Hurst, Sean Kelly.
▪ Cornerback Rashad Fenton was the top punt returner in place of Samuel.
▪ Attendance was 80,384
▪ Defensive lineman Ulric Jones was credited with blocking a field goal when he got a hand on a kick.
▪ In place of the usual Palmetto Tree and Crescent Moon, the Williams-Brice field had a Gamecock Club logo for Gamecock Club Appreciation Day. The organization’s executive committee was honored at halftime.
