USC monitoring hurricane ahead of Gamecocks’ showdown vs. Georgia

The University of South Carolina is monitoring the progress of Hurricane Matthew, the school said Tuesday.
“Once forecasts call for action, we will use all means necessary to inform the public,” USC said in a statement.
Kickoff for the Gamecocks’ Saturday game against Georgia remains set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“Our administration is handling all that through the SEC office,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “All of my energy is game planning for the game. Whatever happens happens. I’m not the least bit worried about it.”
The updated forecast track for the hurricane projects a possible brush with the coast near the Carolinas’ border Saturday morning.
The official forecast for Columbia on Saturday includes a rain chance. According to the national weather service, Saturday in the Columbia area will be breezy with a high near 79 and a 40 percent chance of rain.
“I know our fans will be ready to go regardless of what the weather is,” Muschamp said.
Weather Statement. @UofSC #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/CrR7tZLWxu— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) October 4, 2016
The SEC on games that could be impacted by Hurricane Matthew. pic.twitter.com/i2hLehVjAl— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 4, 2016
#HurricaneMatthew is tracking toward the SC coasthttps://t.co/j9XTpUR2Yl— Jane Moon Dail (@janedail) October 4, 2016
#Matthew will approach the SC coastline late this week. Here are the potential impacts as of 10/4 11am #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/fnt0TxLyT5— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 4, 2016
Comments