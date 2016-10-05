USC ‘looking forward to playing at Williams-Brice ... weather permitting’

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is just as eager as everyone else to find out when and where the Georgia game will be played.
“I’ve been game planning,” the Gamecocks head coach said Wednesday during his 1 p.m. appearance on the SEC teleconference. “Coach (Ray) Tanner and President (Harris) Pastides will handle it and make the best decision.”
The Gamecocks (2-3 overall, 1-3 SEC) are scheduled to play the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium, but its certainty has been in limbo because of Hurricane Matthew. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.
Asked he was confident the game would go on as planned, Muschamp said, “Yes.”
“We’re looking forward to Saturday night here in Williams-Brice Stadium, obviously weather permitting,” he said. “Whatever decision is made, we’ll be ready to go. I talked to Coach Tanner briefly yesterday and there was no deadline on anything. Safety is the No. 1 concern obviously.”
The Gamecocks have moved their morning practices to later in the day because classes at the university have been canceled, Muschamp said.
“Other than that, no different than a normal week situation,” he said.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday he was receiving “hourly updates” on the weather.
“It’s going to turn hopefully for the better as far the storm slowing down a little bit,” Smart said.
Governor Nikki Haley held a morning news conference to update the state’s reaction to the storm, but the game was not mentioned during that event. Haley will have another news conference this evening.
The latest forecast track, issued at 11 a.m. by the National Hurricane Center, shows Matthew turning sharply toward open water as it approaches Hilton Head Island on Saturday morning and heading well into the Atlantic. Forecasters said the track could still change, but for now, Columbia and central South Carolina can expect about an inch of rain Friday and Saturday with gusty winds of up to 35 mph, forecasters said.
Florida and LSU, who are slated to play Saturday in Gainesville, Fla., also are watching the weather closely. Steve Caparotta, a meteorologist at WAFB in Baton Rouge, La., said the storm was expected to move west and that “I don’t see how they play this game in Gainesville,” according to Baton Rouge sports anchor Jacques Doucet.
South Carolina could move the game, but it’s unclear where it would go. Gamecocks officials have not had any discussions with Georgia Dome officials about playing the game there, USC athletics director Ray Tanner told The State via text on Wednesday morning. Although Clemson’s stadium is available on Saturday, any game in the state would take the same law enforcement and public service resources that could be needed for hurricane response.
Playing Sunday also is an option for the Gamecocks.
The State’s Sammy Fretwell contributed to this story.
