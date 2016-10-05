Bears sign Busta Anderson to practice squad

After spending 2015 with the San Fancisco 49ers, former South Carolina tight end Busta Anderson was cut just before the 2016 season.
Now he’s found a new NFL home.
The second-year player joined the Chicago Bears practice squad according to a tweet from his agency. He spent last year on injured reserve.
Headed to Chicago like Congrats @BustaAnderson on signing with the BEARS PS! #ElementFamily #FeedDaBears pic.twitter.com/acpDRYWdu6— Element Sports Group (@element_sports) October 5, 2016
Anderson played in three preseason games this year. In Columbia, he had 954 yards and nine scores on 61 catches in his career, with a career-high five touchdowns as a sophomore.
Former Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw is on Chicago’s injured reserve.
