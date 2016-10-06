USC Gamecocks Football

October 6, 2016 7:09 PM

USC-Georgia remains on track to be played ... for now

By Josh Kendall

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp still doesn’t know when his team will play the football game scheduled for Saturday against Georgia.

“It’s only a distraction if you let it be,” Muschamp said to open his Thursday evening call-in show. “Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with the people in the state of Florida.”

At the moment, the Gamecocks (2-3 overall, 1-3 SEC) still are scheduled to play the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium, but the effect of Hurricane Matthew has put that in question.

Muschamp’s show aired shortly after South Carolina governor Nikki Haley held a news conference in which she urged the state’s residents to be cautious.

“I am begging you at this point to understand the seriousness of this storm,” Haley said. “This is a scary storm. We really need you to evacuate. ... It is getting worse.”

South Carolina is evacuating hundreds of thousands of residents from the coach in anticipation of Matthew’s impact, and Haley already had informed USC that it would not be able to use any state resources (such as highway patrolmen) for the game. Richland County sheriff Leon Lott indicated to The State earlier this week that he would be able to provide enough local law enforcement personnel to work the game.

Game Info

Who: USC (2-3, 1-2 SEC) vs. Georgia (3-2, 1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 107.5 FM

Line: Georgia by 7 1/2

