USC-Georgia remains on track to be played ... for now

1:14 Haley updates status of USC-Georgia game ahead of Hurricane Matthew Pause

1:05 USC tight end Hayden Hurst 'is going to keep getting better'

1:05 Gov. Haley is not giving any state support to Gamecock game

1:41 Game preview: Border battle up next as Gamecocks host Georgia

0:30 Muschamp focused on game-planning for Georgia, not weather

1:06 Will Muschamp recalls historic USC-Georgia game from 1993

0:57 Muschamp, South Carolina looking for 'complete game' from offense

1:00 Muschamp: Play-calling changes 'a little bit' depending on QB

0:56 USC gives Hayden Hurst a look at punt return

1:33 USC defenders from Georgia ready to face Bulldogs