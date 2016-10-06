USC-Georgia remains on track to be played ... for now

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp still doesn’t know when his team will play the football game scheduled for Saturday against Georgia.
“It’s only a distraction if you let it be,” Muschamp said to open his Thursday evening call-in show. “Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with the people in the state of Florida.”
At the moment, the Gamecocks (2-3 overall, 1-3 SEC) still are scheduled to play the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium, but the effect of Hurricane Matthew has put that in question.
Muschamp’s show aired shortly after South Carolina governor Nikki Haley held a news conference in which she urged the state’s residents to be cautious.
“I am begging you at this point to understand the seriousness of this storm,” Haley said. “This is a scary storm. We really need you to evacuate. ... It is getting worse.”
South Carolina is evacuating hundreds of thousands of residents from the coach in anticipation of Matthew’s impact, and Haley already had informed USC that it would not be able to use any state resources (such as highway patrolmen) for the game. Richland County sheriff Leon Lott indicated to The State earlier this week that he would be able to provide enough local law enforcement personnel to work the game.
Muschamp: The game's going to be played when it's played. Nobody knows exactly when that will be right now.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Todd Ellis and Muschamp each say the game is still on for 7:39 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice. It may change.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Muschamp says USC has schedules for the regular Saturday time and a potential Sunday time. They'll go with what they're told.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
Game Info
Who: USC (2-3, 1-2 SEC) vs. Georgia (3-2, 1-2)
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM
Line: Georgia by 7 1/2
