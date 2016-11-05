USC Gamecocks Football

November 5, 2016 5:05 PM

Gamecocks K Elliott Fry takes over first on career scoring list

By Ben Breiner

South Carolina football has a new all-time leading scorer.

Gamecocks kicker Elliott Fry passed Collin Mackie's record of 330 with an extra point in the second quarter Saturday against Missouri. Fry, a four-year starter, came into the game with 329 career points.

Fry came into Saturday's game 8-for-11 with 40 points on the year. He had 99 as a freshman, 105 as a sophomore (third-best in program history) and 85 as a junior.

Mackie kicked from 1987-1990, setting a school record, since-broken, for points as a freshman.

