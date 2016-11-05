Gamecocks K Elliott Fry takes over first on career scoring list

South Carolina football has a new all-time leading scorer.
Gamecocks kicker Elliott Fry passed Collin Mackie's record of 330 with an extra point in the second quarter Saturday against Missouri. Fry, a four-year starter, came into the game with 329 career points.
Fry came into Saturday's game 8-for-11 with 40 points on the year. He had 99 as a freshman, 105 as a sophomore (third-best in program history) and 85 as a junior.
Mackie kicked from 1987-1990, setting a school record, since-broken, for points as a freshman.
Comments