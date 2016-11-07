USC Gamecocks Football

November 7, 2016 12:07 PM

Gamecocks QB Jake Bentley named SEC Freshman of the Week

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina freshman quarterback Jake Bentley missed only six passes against Missouri.

Now he has his first career honor.

The first-year starter was named SEC Freshman of the Week after going 22-of-28 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The staff burned his redshirt after the team’s bye, and he asserted himself as a starter after Perry Orth and Brandon McIlwain could not.

In three games, Bentley has completed 73 percent of his passes for 622 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions, helping Carolina to three wins in a row.

It’s the second week in a row a Gamecock secured a weekly honor, with Jamarcus King having been named defensive player of the week after the Tennessee game.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Comments

Videos

Jake Bentley 'handles the moment very well'

View more video

Sports Videos