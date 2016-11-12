No happy homecoming for Muschamp in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – South Carolina’s day at The Swamp on Saturday:
Punt.
Punt.
Punt.
Punt.
Fumble.
Punt.
Halftime.
Punt.
Punt.
Interception.
Touchdown.
Turnover on downs.
Ball game.
The Gamecocks were overwhelmed 20-7 by No. 22 Florida in South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp’s return to the field where coached the Gators for four seasons.
A Steve Spurrier-Florida Field crowd of 89,614 fans watched their team smother Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks offense and build up a 20-0. South Carolina fell to 5-5 overall and 3-5 in the SEC and was officially eliminated from the division championship race. The loss also snapped a three-game winning streak for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina finished with 256 yards of total offense, most of that coming late as they tried to rally. The Gamecocks averaged 1.4 yards per carry on 30 rushing attempts.
TURNING POINT
South Carolina’s best drive of the first half came midway through the second quarter. The Gamecocks held the ball for 5:39 and moved from their 25-yard line to Florida’s 37-yard line. At the time, Florida’s lead was only 14-0, but Gators defensive end Taven Bryan sacked and stripped South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, recovering the fumble to squash out the Gamecocks only real momentum of the game. It was the first turnover of Bentley’s career. He would go on to throw an interception in the second half.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: There wasn’t one for the Gamecocks offense, but freshman safety Stephen Montac had a career-high nine tackles and also had a pass breakup.
Play of the game: South Carolina set up its only touchdown of the game when Rod Talley converted a fourth-and-6 with a 19-yard screen pass reception to the move the ball to the Florida 1-yard line.
Stat of the game: At one point midway through the second half, South Carolina had as many punts as completions (seven).
OBSERVATIONS
Dowdle dinged: As if the loss wasn’t enough, South Carolina almost might have lost freshman running back Rico Dowdle, who left in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury.
Not so special teams: The Gamecocks gave up 100 yards on punt returns. The number would have been higher if Antonio Callaway’s 76-yard punt return for a touchdown hadn’t been called back due to a holding penalty in the second quarter.
Tight coverage: Bentley was sacked three times in the first half and most of those were the result of good coverage down the field by Florida. Gators cornerbacks Jalen Tabor and Quincy Wilson did a nice job of limiting the deep shots that South Carolina likes to take to Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards.
NEXT
Who: Western Carolina at South Carolina
When: Saturday, Nov. 19, 4 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network Alternate
