Jerri hugs for everyone: Spurriers greet Gamecocks in Gainesville

4:34 Dabo Swinney takes the blame for Clemson's loss to Pitt Pause

2:59 Chili Cook Off in Five Points

6:56 Will Muschamp reacts after South Carolina loss to Florida

1:17 Gamecocks encouraged that team didn't give up vs. Florida

1:09 Will Muschamp returns to The Swamp as South Carolina coach

2:12 Kassy Alia draws strenght from support

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:28 Flying with the Packet and Gazette: Kite Day on Hilton Head

3:53 Frank Martin reacts after South Carolina win over Louisiana Tech