South Carolina offensive lineman to transfer

True freshman Darius Whitfield of Mobile, Ala., will transfer from the South Carolina football team, USC confirmed Wednesday night.
Whitfield signed with the Gamecocks as a defensive lineman, then moved to offensive line this preseason.
Whitfield, prior to signing with USC, told The State he was eager to play for USC head coach Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson.
“Coach Thompson has been recruiting me since I was in the ninth grade — since he was at ’Bama. Coach Muschamp was recruiting me when he was at Florida,” Whitfield said in January.
He originally committed to USC on Oct. 13, 2015, the same day Steve Spurrier announced his resignation at the Gamecocks’ coach.
