USC Gamecocks Football

December 25, 2016 1:18 PM

Big South Freshman of the Year to transfer to USC

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Every year, a few players transfer up a level in college football, hoping to make a mark on a bigger state.

Former Byrnes standout Jaylan Foster had a dynamic first season at FCS Gardner-Webb, and now he wants to test his skills in the SEC.

The former Shrine Bowl defensive back tweeted Christmas Day he'll leave the Bulldogs after one year to transfer and play at South Carolina. He won the Big South Freshman of the Year award, but tweeted he'd always kept the goal of playing at a Power 5 school.

In his one year at Gardner-Webb, the 6-foot, 190-pound Foster made 45 tackles, five interceptions and nine pass break-ups. He tied for second in the Big South in interceptions and first in passes defended.

He will have to sit out 2017 per NCAA rules. He will have three seasons to play after that.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

View more video

Sports Videos