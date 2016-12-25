Big South Freshman of the Year to transfer to USC

Every year, a few players transfer up a level in college football, hoping to make a mark on a bigger state.
Former Byrnes standout Jaylan Foster had a dynamic first season at FCS Gardner-Webb, and now he wants to test his skills in the SEC.
The former Shrine Bowl defensive back tweeted Christmas Day he'll leave the Bulldogs after one year to transfer and play at South Carolina. He won the Big South Freshman of the Year award, but tweeted he'd always kept the goal of playing at a Power 5 school.
Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/CjNvOGZKGr— GetDoughBoys#⃣1⃣2⃣ (@jaylanfoster15) December 25, 2016
My thoughts last Signing Day on Big South Freshman of the Year Jaylan Foster, who just announced he's transferring to South Carolina. https://t.co/zeSbnkJrxd— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) December 25, 2016
Tavaris Scott of Spartanburg and Jaylan Foster of Byrnes are two players that I have no clue why they didn't get more D1 interest.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) February 3, 2016
In his one year at Gardner-Webb, the 6-foot, 190-pound Foster made 45 tackles, five interceptions and nine pass break-ups. He tied for second in the Big South in interceptions and first in passes defended.
He will have to sit out 2017 per NCAA rules. He will have three seasons to play after that.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @GWUFootball's Jaylan Foster has been named #BigSouthFB Freshman of the Year! pic.twitter.com/xV5y8saktL— Big South Football (@BigSouthFB) November 22, 2016
