Muschamp tabs Wolford as Gamecocks O-line coach

Eric Wolford is coming back to South Carolina.
The Gamecocks offensive line coach in 2009 will be their offensive line coach in 2017, a source confirmed to The State on Monday morning.
Wolford most recently has been an assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers for the last two years. Before that, he spent 19 seasons as a college coach, including working as the Gamecocks run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2009.
He left South Carolina and became head coach at Youngstown State, where he was 31-26 in four years. During Wolford’s tenure, the Penguins beat an FBS team for the first time (Pitt 31-17) and beat top-ranked FCS team North Dakota State.
Wolford played for Bill Snyder at Kansas State and then worked as a graduate assistant under Snyder in 1995. He has also coached offensive line at Arizona, North Texas, Houston, South Florida and Emporia State.
Wolford replaces Shawn Elliott, who left after seven seasons to become the head coach at Georgia State.
“Great hire by South Carolina to bring back Coach Wolford. His fire and intensity will have a great impact!” former South Carolina offensive lineman and current Jacksonville Jaguar A.J. Cann tweeted Monday.
Great hire by South Carolina to bring back Coach Wolford. His fire and intensity will have a great impact!#GoCocks— A-ARON (@AJCann60) January 9, 2017
Comments