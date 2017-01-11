Oops! Louisville gets former USC coaches mixed up

It wasn’t a good day for Louisville football’s graphics department.
Louisville added former South Carolina assistant Lorenzo Ward to its coaching staff Wednesday, but it didn’t look that way with the Cardinals’ first promotion of the hire.
The school initially tweeted and posted a photo to its website that instead depicted another former Gamecocks assistant, Jeep Hunter:
Louisville hires ... Lorenzo Ward? #OaklandRaiders https://t.co/TqgCG1IFOg pic.twitter.com/CMCSG15B7X— Raiders Report (@raiders_fanly) January 12, 2017
Hunter and Ward served together on the defensive staff under Steve Spurrier. Hunter worked at USC for three seasons, coaching several spots (safeties, tight ends and assisting with special teams) before being fired just before signing day in 2012.
Ward will coach defensive backs at Louisville under head coach Bobby Petrino and carry an assistant head coach title. He was most recently Fresno State’s defensive coordinator.
Ward coached the USC secondary and then was the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator from 2012-2014. He shared the role with Jon Hoke in 2015 and was not retained after head coach Will Muschamp was hired in December 2015.
By Wednesday evening, Louisville had deleted the erroneous photo and replaced it with an image of Ward.
Louisville finds the right photo. pic.twitter.com/EWAhK4P9ED— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) January 12, 2017
