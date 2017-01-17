Muschamp: Gamecocks counting on Skai Moore in 2017

South Carolina will welcome back the experience of 10 defensive players who started at least one game last season.
The Gamecocks will also lean on a familiar face with 24 career starts who watched the 2016 season from the sideline.
“Getting Skai Moore back on defense is really going to help us,” Muschamp said during Saturday night’s ESPNU broadcast of the USC men’s basketball win over Ole Miss.
The senior linebacker appeared with several returning members of the football team at halftime of the game at Colonial Life Arena. He confirmed to The State he intends to play his senior season with the team and that his neck injury feels completely healed.
Moore’s return will be a boost for South Carolina. The Florida native led the Gamecocks in tackles from 2013-2015. His best year was his junior campaign, in which he had 110 tackles.
He briefly intended to turn pro after the 2015 season, but decided to return for his senior year before learning a disc injury would require season-ending neck surgery.
Muschamp, who’s busy putting the finishing touches on the 2017 signing class, said recruiting efforts aren’t limited to high school prospects.
“You’re also recruiting some of the guys on your on team to come back,” he said. “It never stops.”
South Carolina has since promoted Moore’s return with a video on social media:
Time to clock in. #CarolinaMade pic.twitter.com/c1vwQmsIsq— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) January 16, 2017
