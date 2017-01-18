Muschamp approached Michael Carrera about playing football

For Will Muschamp, recruiting never stops, whether he’s at Williams-Brice Stadium or Colonial Life Arena.
Muschamp and his staff Saturday hosted a dozen or so Class of 2017 prospects and their families on an official visit weekend. During the group’s stop at the men’s basketball game vs. Ole Miss, Muschamp mused about some of Frank Martin’s Gamecocks who could be successful on the gridiron.
Among those on the two-sport recruiting board? Gamecock great Michael Carrera, who is playing professionally in Europe.
“I kept telling Frank last year he was a tight end,” Muschamp said during the ESPNU broadcast of the Gamecocks’ win. “He was a guy I was really excited about. He actually had an extra year of football. I went to Frank and said, ‘Could you talk him into it?’ And he said, ‘No, he’s basketball all the way.’ He didn’t want to hear it.”
Muschamp’s remarks, all made with a humorous tone, were a little more than an on-air tale.
“Yes, he actually asked me,” Carrera told The State, “but I said no because I had way too many concussions. I would have loved to play for him. He is a great coach and he is going to do great things.”
The 6-foot-5, 213-pound Carrera is currently on the Russian team Avtodor Saratov that plays in the European VTB League. He averages 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
He led the Gamecocks in 2015-16 in scoring (14.5 avg.), rebounding (7.7 avg.) and blocks (33). He played in the NBA Summer League last year and hopes to do so again in 2017. Carrera made The State's ranking of the Top 25 players in South Carolina men’s basketball history.
“Just can’t wait to go back to Columbia, work out and then go back to the summer league,” Carrera said. “I just have to keep being patient and wait until this season is over.”
On this year’s squad, Muschamp admitted to taking a shine to freshman point guard Rakym Felder.
“I hate to tell Frank, but he should be a corner,” Muschamp said jokingly. “This guy is a prototypical cornerback. He’s got great feet, change of direction. He’s a gutsy player. I really enjoy watching him play.”
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Felder is averaging 6.1 points in 14.3 minutes per game off the bench for the Gamecocks.
“He should be playing corner,” Muschamp said. “I’m going to tell Frank that after the game.”
It didn’t stop with Felder.
PJ Dozier? “He could be the slot receiver. There’s no question about that.”
All this transpired while Evan Hinson, a tight end on the football team, made his on-court debut Saturday.
Muschamp expressed admiration for Martin and the job he’s done at South Carolina.
“The highest characteristic you can have as a coach is how your team plays,” Muschamp said. “His guys play hard. They did at Kansas State and they do here. He’s a wonderful friend, a guy that I really admire the job he does and how he reps us.
“You see what he’s done with this program. He didn’t inherent a great situation and we’re playing at a high level two years in a row.”
