Texans owner Bob McNair commits $5 million to USC’s football operations building

South Carolina grad and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair has made a $5 million commitment to the construction of the new Football Operations Center, the school announced Tuesday.
The Football Operations Center is the most aggressive capital project in recent years for USC’s Athletics Department. With the gift from McNair and his wife, Janice, more than $16 million of the $30 million goal has been raised for the facility.
“Janice and I have been privileged to support great initiatives in higher education and athletics,” Bob McNair said in a statement. “We are again honored to join with other Gamecock supporters in supporting the new football operations center at the University of South Carolina. We hope all fellow Gamecocks will join us in taking part in this extraordinary project.”
The 110,000-square-foot building will be beside the new practice fields, diagonal from the indoor practice facility. Construction started this month and is expected to be finished in 15-18 months.
An operations building is the next amenity for many major schools in college football. USC’s current spaces are well maintained but spread out.
The center will provide the Gamecocks’ program with a recruiting center, locker room, weight room, athletic training room, coaches’ offices, meeting rooms, dining room, equipment room and player areas, all in one location.
“We are very appreciative of Janice and Bob McNair for their substantial gift towards the new football operations center,” USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “The football operations center is a state-of-the-art facility that will benefit our football program and student-athletes for years to come.
McNair earned a psychology degree from USC in 1958. Following his days at South Carolina, he founded Cogen Technologies, one of the largest privately held energy companies in the world. He sold Cogen before founding the National Football League’s Houston Texans in 1999, and he maintains ownership of a private investment company.
More info
To learn more about the Football Operations Center and the Expanding Our Vision capital initiative, visit expandingourvision.com.
Comments