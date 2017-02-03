Reports: Gamecocks linebacker transferring

South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Pittman was mentioned several times as a player who could potentially have a role in the Gamecocks rotation in 2017.
Instead, it appears he’s moving on.
Pittman posted a tweet thanking USC for the experience he’s had, and soon after, multiple outlets, led by GamecockCentral and TheBigSpur, reported he will transfer.
Thank you South Carolina for the experience I've recieved!— I Am Sherrod Pittman (@ROLLINGHARD_9) February 3, 2017
Pittman played in three games and made a pair of tackles in 2016. He also was suspended against Mississippi State and East Carolina for a violation of team rules. He did not see the field in USC’s final five games.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp mentioned Pittman as someone who needed to come along going into 2017 during a pre-bowl press conference.
Pittman was a highly-rated prospect coming out of high school, turning down offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State. The Jacksonville product broke his leg his last game as a high school senior and spent his first season, 2015, redshirting.
Comments