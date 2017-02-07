Reports: Gamecocks add former Muschamp Florida support staffer

South Carolina will reportedly bring in a former member of Will Muschamp’s support staff at Florida.
FootballScoop.com reported on Tuesday that Florida director of player personnel Drew Hughes will join the Gamecocks. The story does not specify a position.
TheBigSpur followed with reporting that Hughes will take the role Robbie Liles held, one in charge of the operations side of recruiting, while Liles will replace longtime director of football operations Jamie Speronis.
Muschamp hired Hughes in 2013 in a role that involved working behind the scenes on the recruiting side, contacting recruits and being involved in official visits.
He held a similar role at N.C. State and UCF and was a recruiting assistant at Alabama from 2007-2011.
Comments