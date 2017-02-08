USC Gamecocks Football

February 8, 2017 5:43 PM

Why George Rogers has a permanent place at ESPN

South Carolina legend George Rogers will always represent the Gamecocks wherever he goes.

He makes frequent appearances all over South Carolina. He’s got his likeness in a statue outside Williams-Brice Stadium. And he’s got a presence at ESPN.

ESPN executive Aaron LaBerge tweeted a photo of a wall panel at ESPN’s campus with a picture of South Carolina’s lone Heisman Trophy winner, a signed jersey and a small writeup of his accomplishments.

LaBerge graduated from USC in 1996 and sometimes tweets about the Gamecocks.

Rogers ran for 5091 and 31 touchdowns in his USC career. He ran for 1,781 yards and 14 scores in 1980 to win the Heisman.

