Report: Muschamp zeroes in on director of player personnel hire

Will Muschamp is expected to hire Matt Lindsey as South Carolina’s director of player personnel, FootballScoop reported late Sunday.
Lindsey has worked previously as the Philadelphia Eagles’ coordinator of college scouting and as Alabama’s player personnel specialist.
Lindsey is expected to take the role Robbie Liles held, one in charge of the operations side of recruiting, while Liles will become director of football operations, a position previously held by Jamie Speronis.
Lindsey worked with the Eagles from 2014-16. The team described his role “the liaison between the scouting staff and the front office.” He handled “day-to-day scheduling and organization of the scouting efforts for college all-star games, the NFL Combine as well as on-campus visits.”
Lindsey is a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala. According to his Eagles bio, in his role with the Crimson Tide he “assisted all efforts of their recruiting department.” According to Lindsey’s LinkedIn page, he worked at Alabama from 2010-13.
