USC Gamecocks Football

March 1, 2017 4:44 PM

Former Gamecocks star will get to test NFL free agency waters

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday morning at the NFL Combine the team would not use its franchise tag on former South Carolina cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

That means he will become a free agent March 9 unless the he and the team can come to a longterm agreement. The franchise tag payout for cornerbacks this season projects to be $15 million.

The fifth-year pro made his first Pro Bowl this season. Gilmore had a career-high five interceptions this season, with 48 tackles and 12 pass break-ups.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gamecocks LB, RNE alum TJ Brunson ready for big role this spring

View more video

Sports Videos