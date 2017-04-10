USC Gamecocks Football

April 10, 2017 8:46 PM

Report: Former USC lineman Boosie Whitlow lands at ACC school

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

For the second half of the 2015 season, South Carolina defensive end Boosie Whitlow seemed like a potential up-and-comer for the Gamecocks defense.

But after not getting in a game in 2016, he announced his intention to transfer in February, and now he’s found a new home.

Rivals.com first reported Whitlow will join the Louisville Cardinals, and Whitlow began retweeting messages welcoming him to the school.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound sophomore from Opelika, Ala., had 14 tackles and a sack in 2015. After sitting out, he should have two seasons to play for the Cardinals starting in 2018.

