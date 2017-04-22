USC Gamecocks Football

April 22, 2017

Whoa! Check out that Williams-Brice cake

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

If there’s anything sweeter than Williams-Brice Stadium, it’s Williams-Brice Stadium as a wedding cake.

This red velvet rendition of the Gamecocks’ home was for the wedding of Creighton Odom and his bride, Catherine Burton (now Odom). Creighton is a Class of 2010 USC graduate who also served as Cocky, USC’s mascot.

Their wedding even featured a dance-off between Cocky and UNC’s Rameses.

