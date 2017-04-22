Whoa! Check out that Williams-Brice cake

If there’s anything sweeter than Williams-Brice Stadium, it’s Williams-Brice Stadium as a wedding cake.
Ever wonder what Williams Brice would look like made of Red Velvet Cake? pic.twitter.com/hg7ZzkAlNz— #Sinderella (@CreightonUSC) April 21, 2017
Williams-Brice Wedding Cake.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 23, 2017
It can only be eaten while listening to Sandstorm.
Congrats, Catherine & Creighton! ( via @CreightonUSC) pic.twitter.com/1QGcEPlZPd
This red velvet rendition of the Gamecocks’ home was for the wedding of Creighton Odom and his bride, Catherine Burton (now Odom). Creighton is a Class of 2010 USC graduate who also served as Cocky, USC’s mascot.
Their wedding even featured a dance-off between Cocky and UNC’s Rameses.
.@CreightonUSC's wedding features a dance off between @Cocky2001 and @Rameses_UNC #Gamecocks #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/EuRV27FBzc— Tyler McBride (@theTylerMcBride) April 23, 2017
