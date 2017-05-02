Two former four-star linemen leaving Gamecocks

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp kicked off his spring speaking tour with the news that two former four-star recruits on the defensive line are leaving the program.
Dexter Wideman, a rising junior from Saluda, and Stephon Taylor, a redshirt freshman from New Orleans, La., both have decided to transfer, he said.
“Dexter is going to go to South Carolina State. Stephon Taylor is going to get closer to home,” Muschamp said before speaking to the Lancaster County Gamecock Club. “They wanted another opportunity. Stephon wanted to get closer to home. I think a lot of both young men.”
Wideman signed with South Carolina in 2014, choosing the Gamecocks over Florida State. After spending the 2014 season at CamdenMilitary Academy, he redshirted in 2015. He rarely saw the field in 2016 and did not appear to be in the team’s defensive line rotation plans headed into the 2017 season. Taylor redshirted in 2016.
Muschamp and head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley each addressed a large crowd that was lined up around the corner of the Catawba Fish Camp 30 minutes before the doors opened. Muschamp is scheduled to speak again Thursday in York, May 9 in Darlington, May 11 in Greenwood, May 16 in Atlanta and May 18 in Charleston.
“To see the Gamecock Nation come out the way they have doesn’t get old,” Staley said. “It’s always amazing how much support they have given us in season and out of season. “
Staley was wearing her “netlace,” which has been her faithful companion since the Gamecocks won the national championship.
“The message is just to share in our accomplishment of winning a national championship,” Staley said. “Fortunate enough to get next to them to share in our accomplishment and hopefully lend them a piece of my net.”
