Tebow an inspiration for Lattimore

Tim Tebow has inspired many people throughout his career on the football field and now playing minor league baseball.

Marcus Lattimore is one of those people. The former South Carolina standout, who is now the football coach at Heathwood Hall, praised Tebow for being a role model and the way he conducts himself.

“The favor of the Lord is on his side. He has been scrutinized his whole career about how he can’t throw, he can’t do this and he went first round in NFL. At birth, he wasn’t supposed to be born and then he is a Heisman Trophy winner,” Lattimore said.

“For him to display his faith is an inspiration to me. He is a symbol I can use to my team. I’m so glad he is in Columbia, proving all these people wrong who told him he can’t play baseball.”

Lattimore said the two exchanged text messages but haven’t met since Tebow landed in Columbia to play for the Fireflies, the Mets’ South Atlantic League affiliate. Lattimore said he hopes to catch up with Tebow and pick his brain.

Tebow is in his first year of playing minor league baseball and has been a hit with fans in Columbia. He homered in his first at-bat with the team.

Lattimore and Tebow have many similarities. Both are proud to share their Christian faith. Tebow has written two books detailing his faith and has numerous charitable endeavors.

Lattimore has his own foundation, goes around sharing his testimony and working with kids in his camp. He wouldn’t rule out writing a book in the future.

The two were legends at their respective colleges, with Tebow being a part of two national championships at Florida while Lattimore was one of the cornerstones in turning around the Gamecocks’ program under Steve Spurrier.

Both had their NFL careers cut short. Tebow was a first-round pick by the Broncos, won a playoff game in his second year but bounced around after that. Injuries cost Lattimore a chance at being in the NFL. The 49ers drafted him in 2013, but he never played.

When Lattimore tore an ACL for a second time while he was playing for the Gamecocks, Tebow was one of the many who posted well wishes on Twitter and the two have remained friends.

“It’s amazing to have him here,” Lattimore said. “I’m rooting for him. And how fitting it was for him to homer in his first at-bat. That’s nothing but God.”

Marcus Lattimore embracing role as head coach Former South Carolina standout Marcus Lattimore discusses being a first-year coach at Heathwood Hall and looks ahead to spring practice beginning this week.