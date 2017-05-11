Kirby Smart would take a Will Muschamp on his roster; Muschamp aims a little higher

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was recently asked if he could have one former Bulldog on his team, who would it be. His answer was his former teammate and South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp.
Posed the same question, Muschamp went with some slightly higher-ceilinged players.
“On offense, I’d take Marcus Lattimore,” Muschamp said. “I’ve just got great respect for him, not just as a player, but as a person, how he carries himself and how he affected everybody in the great run there.
“And obviously Jadeveon Clowney. I wish he had and extra year of eligibility.”
That’s one of the most talented skill players to ever come through Columbia and a two-time first-team All-American turned No. 1 pick. So not a bad duo.
Then Muschamp took a little issue with Smart’s choice.
“I don’t know if he’s kidding with me or not,” Muschamp said. “Guys like me got Ray Goff fired. I don’t know why you’d want to coach me.
“I’ll ask him about it next time I talk to him.”
