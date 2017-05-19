Justin King a big boost for South Carolina recruiting

0:45 Will Muschamp appreciates Justin King's impact on Gamecocks social media Pause

4:12 Accusing Pascoe of being on a witch hunt is 'embarrassing'

2:16 Columbia metal sculptor and his amazing work

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted

1:14 Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month

0:45 The steps Muschamp and Gamecocks can take in year two with better data on players

1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing

2:59 Chad Holbrook talks Game 1 loss to Georgia