South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has some words for an official in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl.
USC Gamecocks Football

May 19, 2017 11:28 AM

Early over/under set for South Carolina wins

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The South Carolina football team doubled its win total last season, rallying to make a bowl in Will Muschamp’s first campaign.

But one Las Vegas sports book projects the progress in the win-loss column won’t take another jump.

CG Technology set the Gamecocks’ over/under for wins at 5.5. That would put them in a tie for the fifth-most in the SEC East behind Florida (8), Georgia (8), Tennessee (7.5) and Kentucky (6).

Other over/unders for USC opponents CG Technology posted include:

▪  N.C. State 7.5

▪  Missouri 6.5

▪  Texas A&M 7

▪  Arkansas 7

▪  Clemson 9

The Gamecocks went 6-7 in 2016, though the profile of some of the results hurt them in statistical projections. USC went 4-2 in one-score games and 5-2 in games within 10 points, and was on the wrong side of a few one-sided games.

