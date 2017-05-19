Early over/under set for South Carolina wins

The South Carolina football team doubled its win total last season, rallying to make a bowl in Will Muschamp’s first campaign.
But one Las Vegas sports book projects the progress in the win-loss column won’t take another jump.
CG Technology set the Gamecocks’ over/under for wins at 5.5. That would put them in a tie for the fifth-most in the SEC East behind Florida (8), Georgia (8), Tennessee (7.5) and Kentucky (6).
Other over/unders for USC opponents CG Technology posted include:
▪ N.C. State 7.5
▪ Missouri 6.5
▪ Texas A&M 7
▪ Arkansas 7
▪ Clemson 9
The Gamecocks went 6-7 in 2016, though the profile of some of the results hurt them in statistical projections. USC went 4-2 in one-score games and 5-2 in games within 10 points, and was on the wrong side of a few one-sided games.
Comments