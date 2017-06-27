Speedy defender Davonne Bowen to play ‘all over the field’ for Gamecocks

More Videos 2:52 Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 Pause 1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 2:20 Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year' 1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 0:39 For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out 0:51 SCANA is more than just SCE&G Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Davonne Bowen has a message for Gamecocks fans New Gamecocks signee Davonne Bowen from Woodont High is ready to bring his speed to South Carolina, and he has a message for Gamecocks fans New Gamecocks signee Davonne Bowen from Woodont High is ready to bring his speed to South Carolina, and he has a message for Gamecocks fans bbreiner@thestate.com

New Gamecocks signee Davonne Bowen from Woodont High is ready to bring his speed to South Carolina, and he has a message for Gamecocks fans bbreiner@thestate.com