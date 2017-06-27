More Videos

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 2:52

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

Pause
Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:09

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:25

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year' 2:20

Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year'

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out 0:39

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

SCANA is more than just SCE&G 0:51

SCANA is more than just SCE&G

  • Davonne Bowen has a message for Gamecocks fans

    New Gamecocks signee Davonne Bowen from Woodont High is ready to bring his speed to South Carolina, and he has a message for Gamecocks fans

New Gamecocks signee Davonne Bowen from Woodont High is ready to bring his speed to South Carolina, and he has a message for Gamecocks fans bbreiner@thestate.com
New Gamecocks signee Davonne Bowen from Woodont High is ready to bring his speed to South Carolina, and he has a message for Gamecocks fans bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Speedy defender Davonne Bowen to play ‘all over the field’ for Gamecocks

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

June 27, 2017 9:09 AM

South Carolina freshman Davonne Bowen excelled on the football field and on the track at Woodmont High School.

The Piedmont native ran the 100 and 4x100 for Woodmont and won the Region I-5A championship in the 100 meters with a time of 10.96.

He said he hopes to use his track speed on the football field at USC and contribute to the Gamecocks as a freshman.

“I feel like my speed running the 100 meters, that can translate onto the field and being able to run sideline to sideline, being able to run down receivers and running backs,” he said. “I feel like that’s how my track success can translate to the field.”

Bowen was slowed at times during the recently completed track season, but still put up impressive numbers with a tweaked hamstring.

He arrived at USC last month with specific goals to get better throughout the summer leading into his first season.

“I’m just hoping to get my numbers up in the weight room and get in better shape conditioning wise,” Bowen said. “I’ve been doing track and did really well there, but I know it’s not the same. My goal is just to get in better shape and get better mentally and be prepared for my freshman season.”

Bowen played primarily linebacker in high school but could be used off the edge in pass-rushing situations for the Gamecocks.

“Very fast, can run, a physical kid,” linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler said when Bowen signed in February. “We’re excited about the versatility he gives us.”

The Shrine Bowl player was rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings and was considered to be the No. 24 outside linebacker nationally and sixth-best player in South Carolina.

He expects to be used in a variety of ways at USC.

“They haven’t said specifically, but they want to use me all over the field,” Bowen said. “They like my ability to run and go from sideline to sideline, but they also like my pass rushing. They want to move me around a lot.”

More Videos

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 2:52

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

Pause
Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:09

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:25

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year' 2:20

Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year'

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out 0:39

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

SCANA is more than just SCE&G 0:51

SCANA is more than just SCE&G

  • Future Gamecocks Jay Urich, Davonne Bowen face each other

    Quarterback Jay Urich and linebacker Davonne Bowen, both South Carolina commitments, faced off against each other Friday night when Wren took on Woodmont.

Future Gamecocks Jay Urich, Davonne Bowen face each other

Quarterback Jay Urich and linebacker Davonne Bowen, both South Carolina commitments, faced off against each other Friday night when Wren took on Woodmont.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

View More Video