Spurrier, South Carolina discussing recognition at Williams-Brice in 2017 season

University of South Carolina officials have had “preliminary discussions” about recognizing former football coach Steve Spurrier at a game in Williams-Brice Stadium this season, a school spokesman told The State on Wednesday.
“There is nothing set, but if something happens that they want to do that, it would be fine with me, probably,” Spurrier told The State.
Spurrier, who is the winningest football coach in history at both South Carolina and Florida, now serves as a consultant and ambassador for the Gators athletic program. Florida will play the Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 11.
“I’m not aware that any specific dates have been discussed,” assistant athletic director for media relations Steve Fink told The State via email.
Spurrier was 86-49 as South Carolina’s coach from 2005-15. He led the Gamecocks to the 2010 SEC East title, the team’s only SEC title of any kind, and three consecutive 11-win seasons. He resigned midway through the 2015 season.
“You will have to check with them. All I can say is nothing has been set,” Spurrier said. “If it happens, fine. If it doesn’t, that’s fine too.”
Spurrier will be recognized at a football game at Duke this fall, he said. Spurrier was 20-13-1 as the Blue Devils coach from 1987-89.
