Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley
Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley Bill Streicher USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley Bill Streicher USA TODAY Sports

USC Gamecocks Football

July 05, 2017 12:34 PM

Duce Staley imparts some wisdom to South Carolina players

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Duce Staley turned two strong years with South Carolina football into a decade-long NFL career capped by a Super Bowl ring.

Wednesday morning, he was back in Columbia, talking to the current Gamecocks players. He’s also running backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Staley’s son Damani is in the midst of the summer before his freshman year. He starred at Ridge View High School and will have to sort out if he’s a linebacker or pass rusher at the college level.

His old man also played locally, as a wide receiver at Airport, before spending two seasons at Itawamba before returning to Columbia. In a Gamecocks uniform, he ran for 736 yards and eight scores in 1995 and 1,116 yards, 13th nationally, and nine touchdowns in 1996. He also caught 489 yards on 59 catches.

Duce Staley played seven years for Philadelphia and three more for Pittsburgh. He ran for 5,785 yards with three 1,000-yard seasons and a Super Bowl ring as a backup in 2006.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Coach Jake Bentley works with kids at Manning Passing Academy

Coach Jake Bentley works with kids at Manning Passing Academy 1:25

Coach Jake Bentley works with kids at Manning Passing Academy
Jake Bentley talks big expectations for 2017 season 1:59

Jake Bentley talks big expectations for 2017 season
Watch Jake 'The Snake' Bentley compete at Manning Passing Academy 1:07

Watch Jake 'The Snake' Bentley compete at Manning Passing Academy

View More Video

Sports Videos