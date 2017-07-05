Duce Staley imparts some wisdom to South Carolina players

Duce Staley turned two strong years with South Carolina football into a decade-long NFL career capped by a Super Bowl ring.
Wednesday morning, he was back in Columbia, talking to the current Gamecocks players. He’s also running backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Appreciate Duce Staley speaking to the Team!#motivation pic.twitter.com/Ej3zmY18M7— Will Muschamp (@CoachWMuschamp) July 5, 2017
Super Bowl Champ, NFL coach, and legendary Gamecock Duce Staley delivering a passionate message to the team. #BeyondFootball #Development pic.twitter.com/NXhUgPxHso— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) July 5, 2017
Staley’s son Damani is in the midst of the summer before his freshman year. He starred at Ridge View High School and will have to sort out if he’s a linebacker or pass rusher at the college level.
His old man also played locally, as a wide receiver at Airport, before spending two seasons at Itawamba before returning to Columbia. In a Gamecocks uniform, he ran for 736 yards and eight scores in 1995 and 1,116 yards, 13th nationally, and nine touchdowns in 1996. He also caught 489 yards on 59 catches.
Duce Staley played seven years for Philadelphia and three more for Pittsburgh. He ran for 5,785 yards with three 1,000-yard seasons and a Super Bowl ring as a backup in 2006.
