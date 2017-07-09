South Carolina releases preseason depth chart

South Carolina’s official preseason depth chart is set, released Sunday on the eve of this week’s SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.
The two-deep includes returning players and newcomers who were with the team in the spring. Freshmen and transfers who enrolled this summer are not reflected in the depth chart.
South Carolina begins preseason practice July 27.
OFFENSE
QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)
RB – Rico Dowdle OR Ty’Son Williams OR A.J. Turner
WR – Deebo Samuel (Randrecous Davis OR Korey Banks)
WR – Bryan Edwards (Chavis Dawkins)
WR – Terry Googer (OrTre Smith)
TE – Hayden Hurst (Jacob August)
TE – K.C. Crosby (Kiel Pollard)
LT – Malik Young (Sadarius Hutcherson)
LG – Donell Stanley (D.J. Park)
C – Alan Knott (Cory Helms)
RG – Cory Helms (D.J. Park)
RT – Zack Bailey (Blake Camper)
DEFENSE
DE – Dante Sawyer (Keir Thomas)
DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)
DT – Ulric Jones (Kobe Smith)
DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
LB – Bryson Allen-Williams (Antoine Wilder)
LB – T.J. Brunson (Skai Moore)
LB – Skai Moore (Bryson Allen-Williams)
CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)
S – D.J. Smith (Jaylin Dickerson)
S – Steven Montac (Javon Charleston)
CB – Rashad Fenton (Chris Lammons)
NICK – Chris Lammons (D.J. Smith)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Alexander Woznick (Michael Almond)
P – Joseph Charlton OR Michael Almond
LS – Ben Asbury OR Harrison Freeman
KR – Deebo Samuel (A.J. Turner, Rashad Fenton)
PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)
H – Danny Gordon
