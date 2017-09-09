More Videos

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina 4:04

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina

Pause
'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri 10:46

'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri 0:43

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri

What is storm surge? The potential effect of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential effect of Irma

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:06

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri 4:44

Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri

Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri 1:52

Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri

USC celebrates win over Missouri 1:06

USC celebrates win over Missouri

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri 1:22

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri

Building a Chihuly sculpture 1:58

Building a Chihuly sculpture

  • Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri

    South Carolina's Deebo Samuel speaks after the team's win over Missouri.

South Carolina's Deebo Samuel speaks after the team's win over Missouri.
South Carolina's Deebo Samuel speaks after the team's win over Missouri.

USC Gamecocks Football

With Gamecocks in need, Deebo comes to the rescue

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 09, 2017 10:28 PM

When the Gamecocks were in need, the best advice was to trust in Deebo Samuel.

Samuel broke a second-quarter kick return for a 97-yard touchdown, his second such score of the season. It’s USC’s fourth in 22 games after not getting one since 2002.

At the time, USC trailed 10-0.

It’s the third kickoff return for a touchdown of his career, a USC record. The last player with two in a season was eventual athletics director King Dixon, who did it in 1957.

On USC’s next offensive play, Samuel scored a 25-yard rushing touchdown, his first of the season and the seventh of his career. On back-to-back touches, he put USC up 14-10.

Staying home

Defensive back Steven Montac, a projected starter during the summer, didn’t make the trip to Missouri. The former junior college player got on the field against N.C. State, but reaggravated a mid-foot sprain.

Without him, USC appeared to play the same five defensive backs, D.J. Smith, Chris Lammons, Jamyest Williams, Rashad Fenton and Jamarcus King just about every snap of the game.

That group gave up some big plays, as Mizzou’s wide-open defense stressed the group in a lot of spots, but also held talented quarterback Drew Lock to an inefficient day.

More Videos

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina 4:04

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina

Pause
'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri 10:46

'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri 0:43

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri

What is storm surge? The potential effect of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential effect of Irma

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:06

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri 4:44

Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri

Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri 1:52

Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri

USC celebrates win over Missouri 1:06

USC celebrates win over Missouri

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri 1:22

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri

Building a Chihuly sculpture 1:58

Building a Chihuly sculpture

  • 'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps his team's road win over Missouri.

'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps his team's road win over Missouri.

dmclemore@thestate.com

Notes

▪  Team captains were Samuel, center Alan Knott, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth and linebacker T.J. Brunson.

▪  Joseph Charlton’s 73-yard punt was the longest for a Gamecock since 1992. His next punt was only 29 yards.

▪  South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw blocked a kick in the second quarter. It’s USC’s first blocked kick since Ulric Jones’ against Clemson. Jones also got a piece of it. Kinlaw later tipped a ball Bryson Allen-Williams intercepted.

▪  Late in the game, broadcasting legend Brent Musburger tweeted “Gamecocks are SEC East sleepers. Muschamp better coach than critics claimed when he was hired.”

▪  USC wore garnet helmets with white jerseys and pants.

▪  Junior college transfer offensive lineman Dennis Daley got his first action, going in for Malik Young in the fourth quarter, and holding the spot for the duration.

▪  Junior tight end Hayden Hurst got his first career rushing touchdown with 10:25 left in the fourth quarter from two yards out. It’s his third career carry. He also caught a touchdown.

▪  Ty’Son Williams, a North Carolina running back transfer, set a career high with 79 yards, including a 32-yard scamper.

More Videos

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina 4:04

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina

Pause
'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri 10:46

'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri 0:43

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri

What is storm surge? The potential effect of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential effect of Irma

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:06

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri 4:44

Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri

Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri 1:52

Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri

USC celebrates win over Missouri 1:06

USC celebrates win over Missouri

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri 1:22

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri

Building a Chihuly sculpture 1:58

Building a Chihuly sculpture

  • Ty'Son Williams recaps South Carolina win over Missouri

    South Carolina tailback Ty'Son Williams speaks after the team's win over Missouri.

Ty'Son Williams recaps South Carolina win over Missouri

South Carolina tailback Ty'Son Williams speaks after the team's win over Missouri.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina

View More Video