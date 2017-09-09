With Gamecocks in need, Deebo comes to the rescue

More Videos 4:04 Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina Pause 10:46 'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri 0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential effect of Irma 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 4:44 Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri 1:52 Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri 1:06 USC celebrates win over Missouri 1:22 What we learned from USC vs. Missouri 1:58 Building a Chihuly sculpture Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri South Carolina's Deebo Samuel speaks after the team's win over Missouri. South Carolina's Deebo Samuel speaks after the team's win over Missouri.

South Carolina's Deebo Samuel speaks after the team's win over Missouri.