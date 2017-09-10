Malik Young could lose starting job at left tackle

South Carolina left tackle Malik Young will be healthy enough to play Saturday against Kentucky, but that doesn’t mean he’ll definitely retain his starting job.
“We will determine that this week,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said Sunday.
Young was called for two holding penalties and gave up one sack in a 31-13 win over Missouri before slightly spraining his ankle and being replaced by junior college transfer Dennis Daley.
“Malik was a little gimpy and Dennis deserved an opportunity,” Muschamp said. Daley “has had a good camp, and he played well the snaps he was in there.”
Young will be able to return to the practice field Monday.
Players of the Week. Tight end Hayden Hurst and running back A.J. Turner were the offensive players of the week. Hurst had three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Turner had five carries for 16 yards
Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and nickel back Jamyest Williams were the defensive players of the week. Allen-Williams had an interception, a tackle-for-loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. Williams had the first interception of his collegiate career.
Taylor Stallworth and Keir Thomas were the defensive linemen of the game. Javon Charleston, the kickoff return team and the field goal block team shared special teams player of the week honors.
Injury update. Safety Steven Montac, who did not make the trip to Missouri, is questionable again this week due to a foot injury. Montac won’t practice Monday or Tuesday but will attempt to return to the practice field Wednesday.
“There are no other injuries from the game,” Muschamp said.
Freshman cornerback Tayvn Jackson remains questionable due to a hamstring injury.
Weather Worries. Muschamp invited the families of his seven players from South Florida to come to Columbia to avoid Hurricane Irma, but none of them took him up on the offer, he said.
“All of the families declined and felt like it was best to stay there,” Muschamp said. “As far as being a distraction, I think the guys have done a nice job of understanding when they need to prioritize on football and understand our thoughts and prayers are always with their families. That’s part of who we are here.”
Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson is also a South Florida native who still has family in the storm’s path.
“He’s been on the phone quite a bit with them today making sure they are OK,” Muschamp said. “It’s a tough time.”
Speedster. Deebo Samuel reached 21 mph on his kickoff return for a touchdown against Missouri, Muschamp said. The team measures that using a Catapult GPS system that each player wears during practices and games. Samuel reached 22 mph in week one against N.C. State when he also returned a kick for a touchdown.
