Should Deebo Samuel be getting Heisman buzz? Someone thinks so

ESPN broadcaster Mike Golic Jr. planted the seed on Saturday night’s broadcast, and South Carolina’s football players backed it up.

Deebo Samuel should be getting Heisman buzz.

In the first two weeks, the junior receiver has made his share of game-breaking plays. There was the kickoff return score to open the season and a one-handed touchdown grab he pulled in later that game against N.C. State. How about the two touchdowns (another kickoff return and a 25-yard run) in 15 seconds trick he pulled to shift momentum against Missouri?

So should he be a contender?

“I definitely think so,” USC quarterback Jake Bentley said. “You see just how he changes the game by himself. If one man can change the game that much, he deserves to be on that list, getting national attention because he’s just a dynamic player.”

Through two games, Samuel has 10 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, two carries for 30 yards and another score.

Then throw in the two kickoffs returned for touchdowns.

“I don’t know what else is out there, but I know the impact he’s had on our football team in two ballgames,” coach Will Muschamp said. “That’s not a big working sample, but at the end of the day, in two ball games, I don’t know that anyone’s impacted the game more than he has for us.”

The last wide receiver to win the Heisman was Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. Since then, only one non-running back or quarterback has won the award. All three modern-era wide receivers who have won the award have had success as a returner.

But the man himself isn’t too concerned.

“I don’t pay that much attention,” Samuel said. “I just go out there and play the game.”