9 new things at South Carolina football games for 2017

See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance South Carolina will add pyro to its "2001" football entrance at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina will add pyro to its "2001" football entrance at Williams-Brice Stadium. dmclemore@thestate.com