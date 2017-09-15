More Videos

Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches 1:44

Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches

Pause
Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:32

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside. 2:00

A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside.

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 2:34

Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 2:44

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky 2:24

Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky

Will Muschamp previews South Carolina vs. Kentucky 2:55

Will Muschamp previews South Carolina vs. Kentucky

  • USC-UK game preview: Does the big blue streak end this week?

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview South Carolina's home opener against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview South Carolina's home opener against the Kentucky Wildcats. dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview South Carolina's home opener against the Kentucky Wildcats. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Look: Gamecocks wearing all black for blackout game vs. Kentucky

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 15, 2017 12:08 PM

South Carolina will wear an all-black uniform combo for its “blackout” game Saturday night against Kentucky.

The game is a 7:39 p.m. kick on the SEC Network.

USC last wore all black in 2016 in the home win over East Carolina.

The Gamecocks against NC State went with black matte helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

Last weekend vs. Missouri, USC wore garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

USC-UK game preview: Does the big blue streak end this week?

View More Video