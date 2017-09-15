Look: Gamecocks wearing all black for blackout game vs. Kentucky

1:44 Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches Pause

0:32 Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

2:00 A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside.

2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

1:05 Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

2:24 Gamecocks motivated to snap losing streak vs. Kentucky