Look: Gamecocks wearing all black for blackout game vs. Kentucky

South Carolina will wear an all-black uniform combo for its “blackout” game Saturday night against Kentucky.
You knew this was coming ... but you aren't prepared.— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 15, 2017
BATTLE ARMOR pic.twitter.com/3OlyTqAMdJ
The game is a 7:39 p.m. kick on the SEC Network.
USC last wore all black in 2016 in the home win over East Carolina.
The Gamecocks against NC State went with black matte helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
Last weekend vs. Missouri, USC wore garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants.
