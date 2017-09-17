Deebo Samuel will miss ‘an extended period of time,’ Muschamp says

More Videos 1:50 Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia Pause 1:14 What we learned from USC vs. Kentucky 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:54 'Extremely disappointed': Muschamp reacts after loss to Kentucky 2:59 Brent Venables explains his favorite part of Clemson's win over Louisville 1:59 What's next? Muschamp, Bentley react to Deebo injury 0:21 Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Kentucky 0:45 Victim's uncle speaks at Vista shooting bond hearing 1:15 'They whipped us up front': USC run game struggles Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What's next? Muschamp, Bentley react to Deebo injury South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and quarterback Jake Bentley react to the season-ending injury to Deebo Samuel. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and quarterback Jake Bentley react to the season-ending injury to Deebo Samuel.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and quarterback Jake Bentley react to the season-ending injury to Deebo Samuel.