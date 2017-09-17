Deebo Samuel will miss ‘an extended period of time,’ Muschamp says

South Carolina junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a fracture in his lower left fibula right above his ankle and will miss “an extended period of time,” head coach Will Muschamp confirmed Sunday evening.
“I don’t want to comment much on the status part of it,” Muschamp said. “You never know. The surgery went extremely well. We will see what happens.”
Muschamp said Saturday night that Samuel would miss the rest of the season, but Samuel’s mother Tweeted that he could return after six weeks.
“Extremely disappointed for Deebo,” Muschamp said. “He was having a fanstaistc yeark, really hurt for him right now. Unfortunately, we have to move on. Man down, man up. We are not going to have excuses in this organization.”
Samuel, who is second in the SEC in all-purpose yards with 158 per game, was injured in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 23-13 loss to Kentucky
Samuel is fourth in the SEC in receiving with 83.3 yards per game. Through the first three games, he averaged 24.9 yards every time he touched the ball, which led the SEC among players with enough opportunities to qualify for the official statistics.
Samuel had surgery early Sunday afternoon, his mother Precious Martin told The State.
“We are expecting a full recovery,” Martin said. “He will be back on that field before you know it.”
This is not the first time Samuel has had to deal with an injury during his South Carolina career. After redshirting in 2014, the former Chapman High School started the first game of his redshirt freshman season but suffered a hamstring injury in that game and missed seven games that season. As a sophomore, he shared the team’s Steve Wadiak MVP award with Jake Bentley but missed three games and was limited throughout the first half of the season by another hamstring injury.
In his career, Samuel has 86 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns and 17 carries for 128 yards and seven touchdowns. He holds the school’s career record for kickoff returns for a touchdown with three, and last year he tied the school’s record for single-game receptions with 14 in the Birmingham Bowl.
