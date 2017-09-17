Muschamp clears the air on pregame handshake shenanigans

More Videos 1:14 What we learned from USC vs. Kentucky Pause 1:50 Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia 1:59 What's next? Muschamp, Bentley react to Deebo injury 0:38 Crosses mark where people die on Lexington roads 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:54 'Extremely disappointed': Muschamp reacts after loss to Kentucky 0:24 NCAA champions Tar Heels, Gamecocks hit the Panthers 'Keep Pounding' drum 0:21 Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Kentucky 2:59 Brent Venables explains his favorite part of Clemson's win over Louisville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Kentucky The State's favorite 10 images from the South Carolina football team's loss to Kentucky. The State's favorite 10 images from the South Carolina football team's loss to Kentucky.

The State's favorite 10 images from the South Carolina football team's loss to Kentucky.