Muschamp has solution for game day issues: ‘Winning’

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has a solution for the game day issues that caused athletics director Ray Tanner to send an explanatory letter to fans Tuesday morning.
“Winning can solve a lot of that,” Muschamp said.
After the Gamecocks lost 23-13 to Kentucky last Saturday in their first home game of the season, a host of issues popped up from the team’s fans, including water pressure issues in Williams-Brice Stadium, long lines at concession stands and the volume of the music played by the disc jockey the school hired to play home games this year.
“I have received a lot of questions from you about our D.J. and the volume of the music,” Tanner wrote to fans. “Modifications will be made for the next game, and we hope that you can find the sound level more enjoyable. We will continue to monitor the impact of the D.J. as we move through the season and make adjustments as needed.”
D.J. A-Minor played music before the game and during some breaks in the game. Many fans complained the volume was so low that the music could not be heard well. He was stationed on a stand in front of the section where the team’s hosted recruits sit.
Muschamp said the team’s recruits “seemed to like” the addition of a D.J. and the music selection.
“I can’t really comment further than that,” Muschamp said. “I don’t really listen to the music as the game’s going on.”
Tanner said that the water pressure issue was addressed by the City of Columbia and is not expected to be an issue at the remaining home games. He also said the Gamecocks are adding more portable concession kiosks this week to alleviate lines at the full-service concession stands. South Carolina plays La. Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Williams-Brice.
“We invest a lot of time and effort planning to create a better atmosphere and game day experience for all of our fans,” Tanner wrote. “From concessions to the 2001 entrance to in-game music and videos, we want to make Williams-Brice Stadium the best place to watch a game and the toughest place for opponents to play.”
The team added a fire show to its “2001” entrance this year, but only one of the four fire towers worked as the team ran onto the field in the pregame ceremony.
“Our goals are high. I want us to be the best at everything we do,” Tanner wrote. “When we don’t reach our goals, it is disappointing. I promise you, we will work diligently to make your visit special to watch the Gamecocks play.”
Game info
Who: USC (2-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (2-1)
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM
Comments