Gameday Guide: USC vs. Louisiana Tech TV info, depth chart, more

South Carolina plays Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon, hoping to bounce back from the Gamecocks’ first loss. Here’s the betting line, how to watch online and other things you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Louisiana Tech (2-1) at South Carolina (2-1)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: Gamecocks lead 4-0-1. First meeting since playing five consecutive years from 1991-95.
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Dawn Davenport, sideline)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)
Satellite radio: Sirius 138/XM 191
Odds: South Carolina by 8 1/2
Weather: Sunny, with a high near 88
What’s at stake
A chance for South Carolina to get back on the winning track before a road trip to Texas A&M. More than that, it’s a chance to just look better after a disappointing performance against Kentucky.
Louisiana Tech is trying to add a power conference win after getting the worst from a strong Mississippi State team. That game included a now-notorious 87-yard loss that ended with a 3rd and goal with 93 yards to go.
There are also a few familiar faces in Skip Holtz, former USC quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under his father, and OC Todd Fitch, who spent five years in Columbia with that staff.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
La Tech
Points/Game
26.3
32.0
Opp. Points/Game
21.2
34.3
Yds. Rushing/Game
85.7
165.0
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
150.3
203.7
Yds. Pass/Game
235.3
248.3
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
276.3
204.7
Avg. Yds./Game
321.0
413.3
Opp. Total Yds/Game
426.7
408.3
South Carolina players to watch
1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley was solid for a lot of the Kentucky game, but he couldn’t lead the offense to consistently finish drives. He’ll aim to do that and has thrown for 706 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
2. Running back Ty’Son Williams didn’t get a single carry last game. He ran for 78 yards against Missouri and could be in line for more work.
3. Sophomore wide receiver Bryan Edwards is the first in line to get more targets after Deebo Samuel’s ankle injury. He’s been a consistent target with 15 catches for 147 yards, and he is almost by default the No. 1 guy now.
Louisiana Tech players to watch
1. Sophomore quarterback J’mar Smith is a bit of a departure from recent Bulldogs passers, as he has higher upside as a runner and isn’t as polished a passer. Still, he’s thrown for 722 yards and three touchdowns this season and averaged 6.2 yards a carry, discounting sacks.
2. The Bulldogs lost a pair of game-breaking receivers after last season, but tailback Jarred Craft is a returning engine of the offense. In three games, he has 248 rushing yards, at 5.2 a carry, and four receptions for 30 yards and a score.
3. In three games, defensive end Jaylon Ferguson has two sacks and two blocked kicks and ranks fifth on the team with 13 tackles. That’s off a season when he ranked third nationally with 14 1/2 sacks. CBS ranks him as the No. 71 prospect in the 2018 draft.
Projected South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)
RB – Rico Dowdle (Ty’Son Williams, A.J. Turner)
WR – OrTre Smith (Terry Googer)
WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)
WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)
TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)
TE – Jacob August (K.C. Crosby)
LT – Dennis Daley (Malik Young)
LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)
C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)
RG – Cory Helms (Blake Camper)
RT – Malik Young (D.J. Park)
DEFENSE
DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)
DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)
DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)
DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
LB – Bryson Allen-Williams (Antoine Wilder)
LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)
LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)
CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)
S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)
S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)
CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)
NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Parker White
KO – Parker White
P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)
LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)
KR – Deebo Samuel (Rashad Fenton)
PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)
H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)
Ben Briener
Comments