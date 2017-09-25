‘Unbelievable’ TD could mark OrTre Smith’s arrival for the Gamecocks

2:10 Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame Pause

1:30 What's up with South Carolina's offense?

0:52 Look: Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence in action

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech

1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?